India A vs Australia A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: When and where to watch IND A vs AUS A Live Online

India A will take on Australia A in the opening match of their two-match unofficial Test series, with the first game set at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena this Thursday. This series offers both teams a vital preparatory platform ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and the much-anticipated international fixtures lined up. India A vs Australia A Live Streaming 1st Unofficial Test: When & where to watch

Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the India A squad combines budding talent with experienced campaigners, aiming to sharpen skills and make a compelling case for future national selection.

The clash will shine a particular spotlight on Gaikwad, who narrowly missed out on a back-up opener role for the upcoming Test series. The young captain will look to prove his red-ball credentials here, especially given his consistent performances in limited-overs formats.

Alongside him, vice-captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, a seasoned First-Class player, will attract attention as he marks his 100th match in this format. His experience and batting prowess will be crucial for India A, especially against a seasoned Australia A squad keen to exploit any vulnerabilities.

Australia A, known for grooming players in high-stakes fixtures, brings a roster aiming to make inroads into the Indian batting lineup. This encounter in Mackay, followed by the second First-Class match in Melbourne, promises intense competition as both sides seek to gain momentum and polish their skills. For the Australians, the matches double as critical practice, too.

Beyond this series, India A’s involvement in a behind-closed-doors simulation game with the senior India squad in Perth signifes the strategic importance of the five-Test series. Set to begin on November 15, the simulation will serve as India's final red-ball practice before the first Test at the same venue.

India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND A vs AUS A match live on TV and online

When will the 1st Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A take place?

The 1st Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A will start on Thursday, October 24, 2024 from 5:30 AM IST.

Where will the 1st Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A take place?

The 1st Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A will take place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay in Queensland.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 1st Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A?

Unfortunately, there's no TV broadcast of the 1st Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 21st Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A?

The 1st Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A will be streamed live on Cricket Australia website and app.