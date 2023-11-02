News / Cricket / India become first team to qualify for 2023 World Cup semi-finals with unbeaten 7/7 record

India become first team to qualify for 2023 World Cup semi-finals with unbeaten 7/7 record

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 02, 2023 08:35 PM IST

India remain the only undefeated team in the 2023 World Cup, having registered dominant wins in all of their seven matches so far.

The Indian team became the first to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup on Thursday, as the side thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai. The victory was India's seventh in the competition in as many matches, as Rohit Sharma's bunch remains the only undefeated side at the World Cup. India once again showcased their dominance in a commanding performance against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, bowling the islanders out for just 55 in a 358-run chase. The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami dismantled the Sri Lankan batting order, much like their previous thrashing of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final back in September.

India's Mohammed Shami awaits successfully for the DRS review with teammates after appealing for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera, caught by KL Rahul(REUTERS)
India's Mohammed Shami awaits successfully for the DRS review with teammates after appealing for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera, caught by KL Rahul(REUTERS)

In the title clash of the continental tournament, India had bowled the islanders out for merely 50 with Siraj picking six wickets, and it seemed the India pacer resumed from where he left in Colombo, taking two wickets off his very first over. Siraj's double-wicket over preceded Jasprit Bumrah's another successful opening over, as he dismissed Pathum Nissanka off the first ball of the match.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Siraj and Bumrah continued to trouble the Sri Lankan batsmen, generating substantial movement off the pitch, despite the surface being relatively friendly to the batters in Mumbai. Siraj, in particular, appeared extremely menacing and engaged in a heated battle with Charith Asalanka early in the game as well.

Shami, the first-change bowler for the Indian side, further exacerbated Sri Lanka's woes by dismissing both Asalanka and Dushan Hemantha in his opening over. Shami has maintained excellent form ever since his return to the Indian XI last week, initially as a forced replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya. He eventually ended with his third five-wicket haul in World Cups and second in this edition, registering incredible figures of 5/18 in 5 overs. Siraj (3/16) was also impressive for India, while Bumrah didn't bowl after his first spell and had figures of 1/8 in five overs.

Earlier, India produced an exemplary batting effort after being invited to bat by Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis, scoring 357/8. Three Indian batters – Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88), and Shreyas Iyer (82) – missed out on reaching the three-figure mark in the innings, while Dilshan Madushanka was the only positive for Sri Lanka with a five-wicket haul (5/80).

India have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far, beating five-time champions Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, and now Sri Lanka in their first seven matches. With 14 points, India are now at the top of the table and will face the high-flying South Africa on Sunday, who have only lost one match in the tournament so far.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out