India bowled out for 145 as Root and Leach give hosts a dose of spin tonic

India started day 2 of the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at the overnight score of 99/3, trailing England by just 13 runs. With Rohit Sharma unbeaten overnight along with Ajinkya Rahane, the big crowd at Motera expected the Indian batsmen to put up a good score on the board which would put them in the driver's seat with a sizeable first innings lead.

But things didn't go according to plan as India were given a dose of their own spin tonic. Jack Leach, England's only recognised spinner in the playing XI, sent back Rahane and Rohit to nullify India's advantage.

India vs England 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Score

But India still had a long tail and the dangerous Rishabh Pant still to fire. But the unexpected happened when England captain Joe Root introduced himself in the bowling attack.

Root, who bowls good part-time spin struck with his first delivery as he sent back the dangerous Pant. He then went on to account for the wickets of Washington Sundar and Axar Patel to bring England right back in the match.

Ravichandran Ashwin showed some fight to score 17 runs to extend India's lead past the 20-run mark but perished to Root while trying to push the issue.

Ishant Sharma hit a big six off the bowling of Jack Leach to take the lead beyond 30 runs.

Joe Root picked up the last wicket of Jasprit Bumrah to claim his maiden five-for in Test cricket. India were bowled out for 145. Root finished with figures of 5/8.

















