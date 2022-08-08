'We made it very clear after the T20 World Cup in Dubai that…': India captain Rohit Sharma's message ahead of Asia Cup

Now that the West Indies tour is done with, India captain Rohit Sharma has set his eyes on the biggest tournament of his captaincy – the Asia Cup 2022 starting later this month. Rohit was the captain four years ago when India won the Asia Cup in the UAE. Although he was filling in for Virat Kohli, the then-captain who was rested, under Rohit, India won all their matches en route to winning their second straight Asia Cup title. This was India's second big series win after the Nidahas Trophy earlier that year.

Four years later, Rohit is the new India captain, and he would like to set the record straight. With India taking up a fresh and more attacking approach in T20Is, as evident against England and West Indies, the India captain spoke about this transition, change in tactics and his team's preparations for the Asia Cup.

"We made it very clear after the T20 World Cup in Dubai, where we didn't qualify for the finals - that we felt there needed to be a change in our attitude and approach in how we play our game," Rohit said on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues'.

"If the message is clear from the captain and the coach about where the team is trying to head, then the individuals will definitely try to do that. For that to happen they need freedom and clarity and that's what we are trying to do. We are trying to give them as much freedom as possible."

Since taking over as India's full-time limited-overs captain in December last year, India has lost just two T20Is under Rohit – once to England in the 3rd T20I and more recently to West Indies. But that does not take away from the fact that Rohit boasts an excellent record as India captain. Out of the 35 T20Is Rohit has led India in, the team has won 29 matches, including a winning streak of 14 games. He will now have about 15 days of rest before the team assembles in the UAE to get its Asia Cup preparations underway.

