India Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When and where to watch WCL 2025 live match online and on TV

India Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: Yuvraj Singh and Co. are desperate to register their first win of the season as their title defence looked quite weak so far in the tournament. The India Champions have struggled to get over the line this season and have just one point in their kitty from the Pakistan match, which they refused to play amidst political tensions between the two nations. The defending champions have failed to put up a collective effort on the field and suffered defeats against South Africa, England and Australia. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. India Champions vs West Indies Champions: Check Live Streaming details(X Image)

Meanwhile, West Indies Champions are sailing on the same boat and are currently placed in fifth place in the six-team tournament.

Ahead of their final match of the season, skipper Yuvraj Singh said, "We gave our all during the tournament, and it was a really great experience for all of us. The players gave their all, and everyone felt good doing what they have done their whole life. Now, we will look to end the tournament with a win."

Here are all the details for WCL 2025 match between India Champions and West Indies Champions:

When will the India Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 match be played?

The WCL 2025 match between the India Champions and the West Indies Champions will be played on Tuesday, July 29. The match will start at 9 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the India Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 match be held?

The WCL 2025 match between the India Champions and the West Indies Champions will be played at Grace Road, Leicester.

Where to catch the live telecast of the India Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 match?

The WCL 2025 match between the India Champions and the West Indies Champions will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the India Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 match?

The WCL 2025 match between the India Champions and the West Indies Champions can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.