IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India claim top-spot in WTC standings after historic win at The Gabba, move up in ICC Test rankings
Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane(PTI)
Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane(PTI)
cricket

India claim top-spot in WTC standings after historic win at The Gabba, move up in ICC Test rankings

Team India now has 430 points while second-placed New Zealand have 420 points in their kitty. Australia, with 322 points, are placed at the third spot.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:10 PM IST

Indian cricket team on Tuesday moved to the top of the World Test Championship standings after defeating Australia in the final Test by 3 wickets at the Gabba, Brisbane. With this remarkable win, the visitors conquered the 4-match Test series 2-1 and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team India now has 430 points while second-placed New Zealand have 420 points in their kitty. Australia, with 322 points, are placed at the third spot.

ALSO READ | India trump Aus by 3 wkts at Brisbane, record 2nd straight series win Down Under

“India on top. After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings. Australia slip to No.3,” ICC tweeted.

Watch | India Vs Australia: Pant, Gill lead India to historic win at Gabba, seal series

A bruised and battered young Indian side showed grit and courage to outclass the Aussies at what is known to be their fortress – The Gabba. On the final day of the game, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant played a fighting knock of 89 runs to guide the tourists to victory. It was only poetic justice that he hit a boundary to win India a thriller.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record at Gabba

India also toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. New Zealand sits atop the table with 118.44 points, India now has 117.65 points, overtaking Australia on 113 points.

“India displace Australia to become the new No.2 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings,” ICC tweeted.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit, under the leadership of Viv Richards, thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue - due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: First time in 32 years - Team India breach 'Fortress Gabba'

Having already lost Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari going into the final Test, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin too couldn't get match-fit and that saw India field a bowling attack that was led by a two-Test old Mohammed Siraj. But the lion-hearted pacer rose through the ashes like a phoenix to show he belongs at the highest level.

(With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia world test championship ajinkya rahane rishabh pant
app
Close
e-paper
Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane(PTI)
Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane(PTI)
cricket

India claim top-spot in WTC standings after historic win at The Gabba

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Team India now has 430 points while second-placed New Zealand have 420 points in their kitty. Australia, with 322 points, are placed at the third spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane(Twitter)
Photo of India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane(Twitter)
cricket

It was about having that character and fighting spirit on the field: Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Rahane did exceptionally well in galvanising the squad after regular skipper Virat Kohli headed back home on paternity leave following the debacle in the first Test at Adelaide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian team celebrate after victory against Australia(BCCI/Twitter)
Indian team celebrate after victory against Australia(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

PM Modi and cricket legends laud India's scintillating win in Australia

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:03 PM IST
India vs Australia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way as former and current India cricketers joined in to congratulate Team India on their series win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant celebrates after hitting the winning runs to defeat Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane,(AP)
Rishabh Pant celebrates after hitting the winning runs to defeat Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane,(AP)
cricket

Pant has silenced his critics forever, says coach Tarak Sinha

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Pant, 89 not out off 138 balls, took on the fearsome Australian attack head-on with an innings of utmost maturity to power India to a three-wicket win on a challenging fifth-day track.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's head coach Justin Langer(AP)
Australia's head coach Justin Langer(AP)
cricket

'Never ever underestimate the Indians': Justin Langer after India's series win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Terming the India vs Australia series an 'incredible one', Australia head coach Justin Langer said he has learnt a lesson and that is to 'never ever underestimate the Indians.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. (PTI)
File photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. (PTI)
cricket

India squad for first two England Tests: Kohli, Ishant, Hardik return, Shaw axed

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • India vs England: The 18-man strong squad includes most of the faces that were part of India's scintillating series win on Tuesday against Australia in Brisbane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal on the 4th day of the fourth test match between Australia and India, at The Gabba on Monday. (Photo Courtesy
India's Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal on the 4th day of the fourth test match between Australia and India, at The Gabba on Monday. (Photo Courtesy
cricket

Shardul has shown good temperament while batting, says mentor Dinesh Lad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Shardul took three wickets in Australia's first innings and then top-scored with a 67 as he got involved with Washington Sundar (62) in a fine rear-guard action on the third day to keep India in contention in the fourth Test which they eventually won.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England head coach Chris Silverwood(REUTERS)
File photo of England head coach Chris Silverwood(REUTERS)
cricket

England test plans not rocket science, says coach Silverwood

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:22 PM IST
England completed a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the first test in Galle on Monday and finish the series at the same venue with the second fixture starting on Friday, before they head to India for four more matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Dravid is worried for India’s domestic cricket.(AFP)
Rahul Dravid is worried for India’s domestic cricket.(AFP)
cricket

Twitterati thank Dravid for grooming youngsters after India's win in Brisbane

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Soon after the Indian players lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba, former Indian captain Rahul Dravid began trending on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane presents signed jersey to Nathan Lyon(Screeengrab)
Ajinkya Rahane presents signed jersey to Nathan Lyon(Screeengrab)
cricket

WATCH: Rahane presents signed Indian jersey to Lyon after for 100th Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Towards the end of the presentation, India stand-in captain Rahane called Australia off-spinner to the podium to present him a singed Indian Test jersey. Rahane said it was to honour Lyon for playing his 100th Test for Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia Test captain Tim Paine(Action Images via Reuters)
Australia Test captain Tim Paine(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Paine rubbishes retirement talks, wants to lead Australia despite loss to India

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Tim Paine said his focus now is on winning Australia's next test series against South Africa — likely to be in March — and on the team's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in England later in the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Bihar captain Ashutosh Aman(Twitter)
File photo of Bihar captain Ashutosh Aman(Twitter)
cricket

Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bihar register five wins in a row, qualifies for knockouts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Bihar finished with five wins from as many matches and topped the group with 20 points, followed by Chandigarh and Nagaland (both 18 points).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana topped the Elite Group E points table after winning all their five matches.(BCCI Domestic / Twitter)
Haryana topped the Elite Group E points table after winning all their five matches.(BCCI Domestic / Twitter)
cricket

Haryana beat Kerala by 4 runs, qualify for knock-outs unbeaten

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Put in to bat, Haryana rode on Shivam Chauhan’s 59 and a late onslaught by Rahul Tewatia (41 not out off 26 balls) to post a big total of 198/6. Later, their bowlers held their nerves to restrict Kerala to 194/6 and eke out a narrow win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia captain Tim Paine(AP)
Australia captain Tim Paine(AP)
cricket

'A better side outplayed us': Tim Paine reacts after India's series win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Australia captain Tim Paine said India outplayed them and deserved to win the series. The Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian side beat Australia by 3 wickets in Brisbane to take the series 2-1
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP