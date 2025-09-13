India coach quashes ‘personal agenda’ rumours over Arshdeep Singh’s exclusion from XI: ‘Everyone deserves to play’

India’s assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak emphasised that there is 'no agenda or personal liking-disliking' involved in team selections, while addressing questions over Arshdeep Singh’s omission from the playing XI against the UAE. Arshdeep, who is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, failed to make the cut in India's Asia Cup opener as the team management decided to go with only one frontline pacer - Jasprit Bumrah. It has been the case for Arshdeep for a long time this year as he was picked in the Champions Trophy squad but didn't play any match there and then warmed the bench for the entire England tour. Arshdeep Singh missed out on playing XI against UAE as Jasprit Bumrah played as only frontline pacer.(AFP)

Kotak opened up on the team’s selection process, stressing that while every member of the squad is capable and deserves opportunities, decisions are made keeping the team’s balance in mind. He underlined that team selections aren’t driven by any bias or preferences, and players understand it’s part of a collective sport.

"Because, the first discussion we have with the head coach and the captain is that obviously, these 15 are like this, everyone deserves to play.

“If any player is not playing, it will be difficult for him because he will feel missed out. But, at the end of the day, it's a team sport. So, everyone knows that there is no agenda, there is no personal liking, disliking,” Kotak told the media.

“I don't think there is any doubt in anybody's mind”

Arshdeep is just one wicket away from becoming the first Indian bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets. However, India may opt for a single frontline pacer in the tournament, relying on Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube as the fast-bowling all-rounders.

Kotak underlined the team-first mindset within the Indian camp, noting that decisions rest with the captain and head coach. He added that even those missing out remain supportive, always backing the players who make it to the XI.

"Whatever is best for the team, captain and head coach will decide and do that. And I don't think there is any doubt in anybody's mind. So, whoever is not playing, they are always trying to help the guys who are playing," he concluded.