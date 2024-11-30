Menu Explore
India coach reveals Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja's reaction to Perth Test exclusion: 'It's only tough when seniors...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 30, 2024 06:09 AM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja weren't part of Team India's XI in the first Test of the series in Perth.

India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has emphasized the importance of senior players understanding the team’s priorities, particularly when tough decisions are made regarding playing XIs. Reflecting on the exclusion of veteran spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing XI for the opening Test against Australia in Perth, Nayar pointed out that while it may be difficult for some seniors to accept such decisions, it is not a problem for players like Ashwin and Jadeja, who fully understand the team-first approach.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja after India's win against Bangladesh in August(PTI)
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja after India's win against Bangladesh in August(PTI)

"It's only tough when you have seniors who don't understand it. But when you have seniors like Jaddu and Ash who understand what the team is trying to do, it becomes very easy, because the team first policy is something that Rohit and Gauti bhai believe in," Nayar said, highlighting the spirit of collaboration within the squad.

Jadeja and Ashwin, with a combined tally of 855 Test wickets, have been mainstays in India’s overseas Test campaigns, especially Jadeja, whose batting ability has typically made him a guaranteed starter.

However, for the Perth Test, the team management opted for Washington Sundar, citing his recent form and ability to contribute with the bat on bouncy tracks. Despite the exclusion, Nayar believes the two senior spinners have fully embraced the team’s philosophy, which focuses on collective success over individual roles.

"I feel they have all bought into it. So I felt very happy that Jaddu and Ashwin are going to help the younger guys so that they do well here. It wasn't very hard (to explain them) and culture is such that everyone wants Team India to win," Nayar added.

Will spinners have a role in pink-ball Test?

When asked if the spinners would have a role, he gave a very generic reply.

"I always feel in a game of cricket, nobody is out of the game and whether you are a spinner or a fast bowler, you are always in with a chance.

"Yes, your plans will change, how you release the ball and at what pace, will change, which is why you want to prepare with it (pink ball).

"May be, a little more challenging than the red ball and primarily because you haven't bowled as much with pink ball. But I believe any top class spinner will have an opportunity," he added.

Follow Us On