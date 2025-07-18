'India could have levelled the series if Rohit Sharma didn't drop himself': Ex-BCCI selector 'disappointed'

Former selector Jatin Paranjpe reckons India could have levelled the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under had Rohit Sharma not “stood” down from the last Test in Sydney. The right-handed batter, who turned 38 earlier this year, dropped himself from the last Test of the five-match series after enduring a horrid run in the three Tests he played. The then Indian-captain was unable to put bat to ball, scoring just 31 runs. With the series in Australia's favour at 2-1, Rohit opted out of the decider, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the side in his absence. Rohit Sharma endured a horrid time in Australia. (HT_PRINT)

Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma retired from Tests just days before the squad announcement for the England tour. Five days later, even Virat Kohli took the same call, bidding adieu to the longest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma played 67 Tests for India, averaging 40.57. The right-handed batter's fortunes in the longest format changed once he started opening in 2019.

From 2020-2024, Rohit was one of the most consistent performers for India in Tests. However, starting from September 2024, Rohit endured a torrid time as he failed to get going.

“I remember he was not playing Test cricket for India. And we had this conversation, and he said, 'I started playing cricket with a red ball, Jatin. How can you say that I am not interested in Test cricket?' I got the message, and I was hoping that that was what he would say,” Paranjpe said on 'A Century of Stories' podcast with Cyrus Broacha.

"He said he lives for Test cricket. I think Rohit Sharma could have done a lot more in Test cricket. I think he would be the first one to say that as well. I was a little bit disappointed that he chose to drop himself in Sydney because we could have levelled the series," he added.

India eventually lost the Sydney Test, and the visitors suffered defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After standing down from Sydney Test, Rohit said that he is “going nowhere” but months later, he eventually called time on his Test career.

Ravi Shastri's role

Paranjpe also credited Ravi Shastri for Rohit Sharma's rise in Test cricket. He revealed that when Paranjpe was a member of the selection committee, Shastri asked Rohit to open the batting for India. Shastri, who was the head coach at that time, was instrumental in changing the batter's fortunes in Test cricket.

“That's the big moment. I remember I was part of the selection committee at that time. That was Ravi Shastri's idea. Superb thinker. Ravi is 3-4 steps ahead of everybody when it comes to reading the game,” said Paranjpe.

Rohit Sharma will continue representing India in ODIs. He will next be seen in action when India tour Australia for an ODI series later this year.