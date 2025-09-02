‘India created an issue for themselves by bringing in Shubman Gill in T20Is’: ‘Star’ factor blamed for BCCI's move

Former India batter Robin Uthappa reckoned the star factor was behind the BCCI selection committee recalling Shubman Gill into the T20I fold for the Asia Cup and making him the vice-captain for the tournament. The continental tournament will be Gill's first appearance in the format since July last year, when India had toured Sri Lanka, a series that marked the beginning of Gautam Gambhir's tenure as the head coach of the national men's team. Shubman Gill was named India vice-captain for the 2025 Asia Cup(HT_PRINT)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Uthappa had a blunt take on the selection call, saying that the selectors caused themselves an issue with the decision to bring back Gill. The development came in the wake of the 25-year-old's stunning campaign in the tour of England earlier this summer in what was his maiden assignment as an Indian Test captain.

"They have caused an issue for themselves by bringing Shubman into this whole process of including him in T20 cricket. But I also think from an Indian cricket perspective, at all kinds of eras, you have always had superstars and they have backed a particular player for the sake of Indian cricket, and I think that narrative is continued to be followed right now," he said.

Uthappa added the call was partly business-driven, since Gill is already a superstar in Indian cricket.

"I think the marketing and business narrative also takes precedence, and I think that is also a part, which is why he is also brought in. You want certain superstars to take the game forward. Shubman is going to be one of them," he added.

Earlier this year, Gill also had a wonderful IPL 2025 season for the Gujarat Titans, scoring 650 runs in 15 matches at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.88, with six fifties. He was the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament.

The Asia Cup will begin from September 9 in the UAE. Defending champions India will kick off their campaign on the following day against the UAE. Pakistan and Oman are the other two members in Group A of the tournament.