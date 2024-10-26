India eye 55-year first in Pune with prized home streak, WTC final berth at stake in 2nd New Zealand Test

Ravindra Jadeja did not pick up a single wicket in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune until Saturday morning, when he snared three and inflicted a run out to fold the visitors for 255 in their second innings on the third day of the second Test. But New Zealand built a lead of 358 runs, and the victory target of 359 is quite challenging on a crumbling Pune pitch, implying that India would not only be hoping to defy conditions, but also history to save the series. India's Virat Kohli talks with his captain Rohit Sharma (R) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 25, 2024(AFP)

Resuming on Day 3 at 198 for five, the visitors lost their remaining five wickets for only 57 runs in an hour into the opening session itself. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/97) and left-arm spinner Jadeja (3/72) shared the spoils.

India aim for a 55-year first

This will be the 26th instance where India have been set a 300-plus target at home. Adding to their woes, they lost 14 of those matches, while nine ended in a draw and one was tied. Their only ever win chasing a target of more than 300 runs came against England in 2008 in Chennai, where the home team had successfully chased 387.

Moreover, the highest fourth-innings target successfully chased down against New Zealand was 345 by the West Indies in Auckland in 1969.

India have a lot at stake

India have been known for their ability to bounce back from first-Test lows - whether it was against England earlier this year, or against Australia in the 2016/17 home series or Down Under in the 2020/21 tour following that infamous '36 all out.' In fact, captain Rohit Sharma did not shy away from reminding critics of that England series in February this year after India lost the Bengaluru opener against New Zealand by eight wickets last week.

However, the home team find themselves on the back foot in Pune as they face a massive target of 359. A loss would not only end their prized 18-series winning streak at home, which dates back to 2013, but also put their chances of making the World Test Championship final at risk.

A defeat in Pune would see India concede the top spot in the WTC table, and their fate to make the final for the third straight time in a row would depend entirely on the Border-Gavaskar series, which begins next month in Perth. India would not only have to win the final Test against New Zealand next week to pull off a consolation win, but also win at least three of the five matches in the series against Australia.