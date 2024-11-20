Perth [Australia], : The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to kick off on November 22 in Perth, with India preparing to take on Australia in what promises to be an explosive start to the series. While the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, might seem like a setback, Jasprit Bumrah is stepping in as captain, adding a fresh dynamic to the team. India gears up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener: Kohli in spotlight as Bumrah takes charge

However, all eyes are firmly on Virat Kohli. The star batter, known for his relentless intensity and exceptional form, has captured attention both on and off the field. During a pre-match press conference, India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, couldn't help but laud Kohli's impact on the team.

"The intensity and professionalism he brings is top-notch, always putting himself under pressure in nets," Morkel said, emphasizing Kohli's work ethic.

For a team brimming with young talent, Kohli's approach serves as an invaluable example.

"For youngsters to witness that, it'll take their game to a different level," Morkel added, underscoring how the former Indian skipper's dedication sets a benchmark for others.

With Kohli in prime form and Bumrah leading the side, India is looking to make a strong start in their campaign. The team will also rely on its robust bowling attack to counter Australia's formidable lineup.

After the series opener in Perth on November 22, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.

Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma , Jasprit Bumrah , Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel , Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant , KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins , Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

