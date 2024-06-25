GROS ISLET, St. Lucia — Captain Rohit Sharma bludgeoned 92 off 41 balls against Australia and led India into the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals with a thumping 24-run win on Monday. India into Twenty20 World Cup semifinals after thumping Australia by 24 runs

Sharma posted this tournament’s fastest half-century — off 19 deliveries — and finished with eight sixes and seven boundaries as India plundered 205-5.

Travis Head kept Australia in the chase with a blistering 76 off 43 balls, but his teammates choked against spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel to be restricted at 181-7.

India, unbeaten in the group stage, closed the Super Eight with three wins from three matches, and will take on Group 2 runner-up England in the second semifinal on Thursday.

“It’s quite satisfying, especially when you play like that,” Sharma said. “We don’t want to do anything different , we want to play the same way, understand what the individuals need to do in a given situation, and play freely.”

Unbeaten South Africa, which topped Group 2 with three out of three, won't know its semifinal opponent until the last Super Eight game later Monday between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Australia is out if Afghanistan wins or Bangladesh wins by a big margin.

Sharma set the tone for India when he smashed Mitchell Starc's second over for 29 runs with three sixes and two fours.

Virat Kohli was out for his second duck in the tournament, caught at midwicket off a Josh Hazlewood short ball. Kohli has just 66 runs in six games but Sharma was held back only by a five-minute rain delay.

“The 50s and 100s don’t matter, I wanted to bat with the same tempo and carry on," Sharma said. "You want to make the bowlers think where the next shot is coming, and I think I managed to do that.”

In total, 76 of his runs came from boundaries and sixes. He became the first batter to hit 200 sixes in T20 internationals, and he also passed Kohli and Pakistan’s Babar Azam as the leading scorer in international cricket's shortest format.

Sharma had the first century of this tournament in sight before he was undone by Starc’s yorker in the 12th over.

But middle-order batters Suryakumar Yadav , Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya ensured India of the joint highest total against Australia in men's T20 World Cup history.

Only Hazlewood bowled at the right lengths in his four overs.

Australia lost David Warner in Arshdeep Singh’s first over, but Head and captain Mitchell Marsh counterpunched with a brisk 81-run, second-wicket stand.

Patel's brilliant one-handed catch removed Marsh, and Yadav bowled Glenn Maxwell on 20 in the 14th over. Pandya smartly snapped up Marcus Stoinis at point.

After Head was deceived by Jasprit Bumrah's slower ball, Australia’s challenge fizzled out.

“It’s disappointing,” Marsh said. “India got the better of us … we’ve seen for 15 years what Rohit Sharma can do in that kind of mood, and he got off to an absolute flier.” Afghanistan wins toss against Bangladesh

At Kingstown, St. Vincent, Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat in the last Super Eight match which will affect the semifinal hopes of three teams.

The Australian team, watching the match in St. Lucia, will be hanging on every ball. After their loss to India earlier Monday, their chances of progressing depends on the outcome of this match.

If Afghanistan wins, it goes through to the semifinals of a Twenty20 World Cup for the first time and Australia is out.

“It’s a proud moment for us being here,” Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said. “We have not been in international cricket long and we’ve got the best opportunity to be in the semifinal. It’s just about making sure we play the right brand of cricket.”

If Bangladesh wins, Australia’s hopes will depend on the magnitude of the win on net-run rates.

Australia’s net run-rate is minus 0.331 and Bangladesh has a net run-rate of minus 2.489, meaning it will have to win by a substantial margin to go through.

“We have a very small chance and we have to grab it,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.

The possibility of rain adds an extra wrinkle to the semifinal position. If Bangladesh and Afghanistan share points from a rained match, Afghanistan will go through.

Bangladesh hasn’t won a match in the Super Eight, losing to India and Australia. Afghanistan lost first up to India, then pulled off a stunning upset by beating Australia.

