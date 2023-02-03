'India looked at Pakistan and designed their bowling attack the same way': Ramiz Raja makes bold claim

Team India registered a 2-1 T20I series win over New Zealand earlier this week, as Hardik Pandya's men secured the side's highest victory by margin of runs in the deciding match on Wednesday. After posting a mammoth score of 234/4 in 20 overs, India ran through the visitors' batting order in Ahmedabad, bowling them out on merely 66. Shubman Gill (126*) and Hardik Pandya (30 & 4/16) were the stars of the night, with the former being named the player of the match for his exemplary outing with the bat.

The Indian team played without its star duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in T20Is this year; both had been rested but there have been growing speculations over their future in the format. Regardless, Hardik led the side brilliantly in both T20I series in 2022, with India's bowling attack stepping up nicely under the 28-year-old captain.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja was also pleased with the Indian bowling attack but made a big claim on the same, saying that India have designed their bowling structure on Pakistan's template.

“I often feel India took a look at Pakistan and designed their bowling attack the same way. Umran Malik has pace just like Haris Rauf, Arshdeep brings the left-arm angle like Shaheen Afridi. Wasim Jr. chips in during the middle-overs and so does Hardik Pandya, both have the same pace as well. Shivam Mavi also plays the role of a supporting bowler,” Ramiz said on his official YouTube channel.

“India's spin department is a bit better than Pakistan. I always look at what Pakistan need to improve whenever I see both sides playing,” the former PCB chairman further said.

The Indian bowling attack in the side's last T20I series included Arshdeep, Umran, Mavi, and Pandya as the pace lineup with Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Washington Sundar taking care of the spin department. A number of other bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah (injury) and Mohammed Siraj (rest) were missing from the series, however.

