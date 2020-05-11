India missing ‘complete package’ in fielding since me, Yuvraj - Mohammad Kaif

cricket

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif, along with Yuvraj Singh, brought a revolution in the Indian fielding. Apart from playing several memorable partnerships, including the 2003 Natwest series final, the duo were known for sensational fielding, diving catches and quick run outs. Speaking in an interview to Youtube channel Sports Screen, Kaif said that India has improved a lot in fielding over the years, but is still missing a “complete package” in fielding at the moment.

“A great batsman is a complete package. He can play cut, hook, pull, inswing delivery, a bouncer, hit a six... it is same with fielding. Similarly, a fielder is a complete package when you know how to slide, when you throw directly at the wickets, when you can run fast, when your hands make a proper shape to hold the ball - if you do all these things right, then you become a complete fielder,” Kaif said.

“Me and Yuvraj made our names through our fielding. You can find several good fielders in the Indian cricket team now. They have improved a lot. But no one has been able to become a complete package in fielding. A player who can take catch at slips, take catch at short leg, field well at long on - that package is currently missing,” he added.

Kaif further went on to add that Ravindra Jadeja has improved a lot as a fielder over the years. “But Ravindra Jadeja is quite impressive, he is improving in fielding as he is growing older. We need to work on our slip fielding.”

He also praised Indian fast bowlers for improving in the fielding department. “But Bumrah, Shami, Ishant - our fast bowlers have really improved in fielding. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are also good fielders. So, we have improved a lot, but I still feel a complete package of a fielder is missing in the team,” he added.

On being asked if there was any such complete package he saw in cricket apart from him and Yuvraj, Kaif named South Africa legend AB de Villiers. “AB de Villiers was a complete fielder. He was a bullet. He could keep wickets - he could slide, he could take sensational catches, he could grab balls. I played with him at RCB. His training and quality was at the highest level.”