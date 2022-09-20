India predicted XI vs Australia 1st T20I: Bumrah set to return to action, tough choice between Pant and Karthik

India vs Australia 1st T20I predicted XI: After a disappointing outing at the recently-concluded Asia Cup, the Men In Blue will look to get their house back in order ahead of the T20 World Cup, which gets underway in Australia from October 16. Rohit Sharma and co will mark the preparations for the same with a T20I series against Australia, and the opener will be played in Mohali on Tuesday evening.

Not much has changed in terms of squad when compared with Asia Cup, it's just three new faces in the seam department and will likely have a go in the three-match series. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed out on the continental event due to injuries, have returned to the squad and there has been a surprise addition in the form of Umesh Yadav.

While out of the three Bumrah is likely to spearhead the India seam attack and can be seen sharing the new ball with Deepak Chahar. Hardik Pandya can fill the role of third seamer.

If we look at the spin department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel might get the nod. The presence of Deepak Hooda in the playing XI will allow captain Rohit with another alternative.

In order to adjust Hooda in the XI, the team might have to axe either Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik.

India's predicted XI vs Australia 1st T20I at Mohali:

Openers: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

Top and middle order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

Power hitters: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik

Spin options: Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel

Pace options: Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

