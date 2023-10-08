India predicted XI vs Australia, World Cup 2023: Ashwin likely to get nod; Rahul or Ishan as opener in Gill's absence?

India predicted XI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma-led Team India start the ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with familiar rivals Australia, whom they have defeated twice last month. Despite the two wins, India by no means will make the mistake of taking their opponents lightly, who carry the reputation of lifting the silverware on five occasions. KL Rahul and Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of their World Cup 2023 match against Australia(PTI)

While every department appears to be sorted, India will be forced to tweak their opening combination due to Shubman Gill's unavailability. Both coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma has confirmed that the young prodigy is unwell but have made no comments on his replacement or India's playing XI. (India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023)

In all likelihood it'll be either be Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul, who'll be promoted to top to open the innings with Rohit. KL has been in breathtaking form ever since his return from an injury and has made the number four slot his own. In that case it will be ideal if Ishan walks out to start the proceedings with his Mumbai Indians teammate.

Ishan too had displayed red-hot form, particularly in the Asia Cup tie against Pakistan, which was washed out due to rain.

If we move a bit down all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who occupies the number three slot. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are two other batters available in the middle-order slot, making the Men In Blue appear a formidable batting unit.

This is not the end as India also have the resources of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, giving the team a much-needed depth both in the batting and bowling front.

With the match set to be played at Chepauk, which is known for assisting the spinners, India would like to field a three-faced spin attack. Ravichandran Ashwin, who was a last minute addition to the 15-member World Cup squad, is likely to get a chance, with Kuldeep Yadav being the second spinner.

Together with Jadeja, the three can bowl in tandem and restrict Australia from breaking shackles as they did in Rajkot last month.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj can spearhead the seam attack, with some assistance from Hardik Pandya.

India predicted XI vs Australia, World Cup 2023:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan

Top and middle-order: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(wk), Shreyas Iyer

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

