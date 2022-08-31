India Predicted XI vs Hong Kong Asia Cup: Pant, Ashwin might play as Rohit likely to field an entirely different side

In the fourth match of Asia Cup 2022, India will take on Hong Kong on Wednesday. The defending champions would look to go atop in Group A and storm into the Super 4 stage of the tournament. In their opening match, India beat Pakistan by five wickets in a close encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The middle order fired well for India against Pakistan. The bowlers were bang on target and ticked all the right boxes during their spells. However, the dry patch from their big three - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will continue to be a cause of concern for the time seven-time champions. Although Kohli scored some runs he was far from his best.

Skipper Rohit Sharma had clarified that the experiments would continue and hence one shouldn't be surprised if India pull off a completely different playing XI for the the Hong Kong tie. The management might want to bring back Rishabh Pant who unfortunately missed out the Pakistan tie as India wanted a specialist finisher in Dinesh Karthik. If he gets a game against Hong Kong today, it would be interesting to see where India make him bat in the presence Dinesh Karthik.

India vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: When and where to watch

India would also want to rest Suryakumar Yadav and give Deepak Hooda a try, which would subsequently provide them with an extra spin option as well.

One between R Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi might also be given a go and allow Jadeja to cool his heels a bit.

India vs Hong Kong Predicted XI :

Openers : Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul

Top and middle Order : Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda

Power hitter : Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik

Spin options : Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin

Pace bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

India's Predicted XI for Hong Kong: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON