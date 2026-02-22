India predicted XI vs South Africa: Flat Ahmedabad pitch prompts selection dilemma between Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

India might be victims of their own success in the T20I format, because even an unbeaten group stage campaign has felt lacklustre, and as if there are some pieces missing. Heading into the Super Eights stage of the T20 World Cup, India’s bowling has been its usual formidable self, but the batting has posed some concerns, with the unit struggling to click in unison. Kuldeep Yadav trains ahead of India's match against South Africa. (PTI)

A tough opening encounter of the next stage welcomes the Indian team, as 2024 runners-up South Africa prepare to face off in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Against a powerful team which will force India’s batting to be at its best, there are problems to which solutions must be found quickly.

The team combination won’t require too much messing around after India’s success at the same venue against the Netherlands on Wednesday. However, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate brought up an interesting problem in the team – too many left-handers making the team easy to target with off-spin bowling when conditions are in the bowling team’s favour.

With Abhishek Sharma on a string of three consecutive ducks and Tilak Varma not finding his rhythm in the top order, there could be a call to bring in Sanju Samson to bat either as an opener or as a number three batter, ahead of Suryakumar Yadav.

However, the Indian captain confirmed that the team would persist with the current batting at the minute, meaning Samson must bide his time.

Extra spin or extra seam? Following that, India won’t want to mess with the lower-order batting too much. Washington Sundar got a game ahead of Axar Patel against the Dutch, but the Indian vice-captain might find his way back into the team to combat South Africa’s own right-handed power-hitting core of Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, and Tristan Stubbs.

One interesting decision that India will have to make is a choice between Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav, with a choice needing to be made between an extra seamer or extra spinner. On a flat Ahmedabad wicket, Arshdeep’s death bowling might have extra significance, with Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel trusted to hold the fort down alongside Hardik Pandya in the middle overs.