India predicted XI vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit to stick with struggling 30-year-old

India looked a well-oiled unit in their first two matches of the 2022 T20 World Cup against Pakistan and the Netherlands. The two games could not be more different, with India beating Pakistan only off the last ball of the match and following that up with a comprehensive win over the Netherlands. Most of India's individuals have stepped up and performed over the course of the two matches.

An exception to this, has been KL Rahul. The 30-year-old opener has managed single digit scores in the first two matches, effectively becoming the only Indian among those who got to bat against the Netherlands to not score a half century in that game. His early dismissal against Pakistan, coupled with the fact that Rahul had been rather inconsistent coming into the tournament had led to many expecting that India could experiment with Rishabh Pant or Virat Kohli at the top of the order against the Netherlands. However, it is now clear that Rohit is choosing to not make any changes to the eleven unless absolutely necessary and so it would be a surprise if India decide to change their opening combination for a game as important as the one on Sunday.

Perth is also expected to be good for the fast bowlers and so there is little chance of any changes coming into the bowling attack as well. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are expected to bowl up front, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya following them. Rohit could choose to bring in Axar Patel early on, like he did against the Netherlands.

India's predicted XI for the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against South Africa:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda

Power-hitters: Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya

Spinners: Yuzvendra Chahal

Pace bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

