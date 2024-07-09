India rout South Africa by 10 wickets, level series

Chandigarh: By the end of South Africa’s 24-day Indian sojourn, spread across three ODIs, a solitary Test and a three-match T20I series, India would be a happy bunch, especially with the T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka on the horizon. Having lost the first T20I tie in Chennai, India made a thumping comeback in the third game beating the visitors by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1 after the second match was called off after visitors’ innings. India's Pooja Vastrakar, right, celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batter Nadine de Klerk during the third T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. (PTI)

South Africa could win just one game as they now prepare for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh to be held in October.

Indian bowlers who were slaughtered in the first and the second T20Is — where South Africa posted 189/4 and 177/6 respectively — made a wonderful return to form in the third game, helping India restrict South Africa to 84 in 17.1 overs with medium-pacer Pooja Vastrakar (4/13) and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (3/6) doing the damage for India.

Other than opener Tazmin Brits (20) and Anneke Bosch (17), South African batters lacked intent and lost wickets at regular intervals. Marizanne Kapp (10) was looking good against the Indian bowlers hitting two fours, but Vastrakar got her wicket to put SA under pressure. The last three wickets failed to add to the tally as South Africa crumbled for 84 all-out.

In reply, India made 88 for no loss in 10.5 overs, with opener Smriti Mandhana (54 off 40) ending the game with a six and Shafali Verma scoring 27 off 25. Indian openers dominated the chase and did not allow the SA bowlers to settle.

Mandhana hit her 24th half-century in the shortest format while Vastrakar registered her best figures in T20I cricket.

The Indian team celebrated the clinical win with a victory lap. The MA Chidambaram Stadium had also hosted the solitary Test match that India won.

After the win, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, “We spoke about things we need to improve especially when we are playing T20 cricket. Everyone had the belief we had it in us, we were positive. We played as a team and did well as a team. Smriti really had a good series, in the Test Shafali came up with a good approach. We talk about getting chances and doing well. Everyone looked positive. The self-belief was there to change the game. We want to do well in the Asia Cup.”

Brief scores: South Africa: 84 all out in 17.1 overs (T Brits 20, A Bosch 17, P Vastrakar 4/13, R Yadav 3/6). India: 88/0 in 10.5 overs (S Mandhana 54*, S Verma 27*). India won by 10 wickets.