India script T20 World Cup record with 256/4: Abhishek back in form, Tilak shuts strike-rate talk, Hardik aces his role

India’s batting unit fired at exactly the right moment, delivering a statement performance against Zimbabwe at Chepauk. Abhishek Sharma found his rhythm again at the top, Tilak Varma answered questions over tempo with a commanding knock, and Hardik Pandya finished in vintage style to cap off the assault. Under pressure coming into the game, the hosts responded with composure and intent, piling up a staggering 256/4 in their 20 overs. The Zimbabwe attack had little room to breathe as boundaries flowed freely, with towering sixes and crisp fours lighting up the evening. It was a complete batting effort, marked by authority, clarity of approach, and ruthless execution when it mattered most. It marked India’s highest-ever total in T20 World Cup history, eclipsing their previous best of 218/4 against England in Durban back in 2007. The tally is also the highest score recorded in the ongoing edition of the tournament and the second-highest overall in T20 World Cup history, behind Sri Lanka’s 260/6 against Kenya during the inaugural 2007 event. Abhishek regains touch, Tilak silences strike-rate talk, Hardik shines as India post record 256/4 vs Zimbabwe (PTI and AFP Images)

Highest totals in T20 World Cup history: 260/6 – Sri Lanka vs Kenya at Johannesburg, 2007

256/4 – India vs Zimbabwe in Chennai, 2026

254/6 – West Indies vs Zimbabwe at Wankhede Stadium, 2026

235/5 – Ireland vs Oman at Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, 2026

230/8 – England vs South Africa at Wankhede Stadium, 2016

229/4 – South Africa vs England at Wankhede Stadium, 2016

India smashed 17 sixes in the innings, the joint most by them in a T20 World Cup innings, surpassing 15 vs Australia in Gros Islet in 2024.

Abhishek, who scored 55 off 30 balls, which was embellished with 4 fours and as many sixes, had endured a rough patch after returning from a stomach bug, managing three consecutive ducks and looking far from his usually assertive self. However, on a true Chepauk surface that rewarded stroke play, the left-hander rediscovered his rhythm and silenced concerns around his dip in form.\

The 25-year-old played a key hand in laying the foundation for the innings. He first stitched together a fluent 48-run opening stand with Sanju Samson, setting the tempo early. He then combined with Ishan Kishan (38) for a brisk 72-run partnership off just 42 deliveries for the second wicket, ensuring the hosts had a solid platform to build on.

Tilak, who was also feeling the heat in the last couple of matches with questions over his strike rate, silenced his critics with a fiery 16-ball 44* to provide a perfect finishing touch to the Indian innings alongside Hardik Pandya. Tilak smashed three fours and four sixes. Hardik finished the innings with back-to-back sixes, which also helped him complete his half-century off 23 balls.