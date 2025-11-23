India set to provide practice to T20 World Cup core squad, New Zealand series in January earmarked for key role: Report

India’s build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup is set to be about trust in a set of players rather than churn. Instead of using every remaining game to audition new faces in different roles, the selectors are leaning towards locking in a core and living with their calls. Gautam Gambhir speaks with Suryakumar Yadav before the T20 match between Australia and India at The Gabba.(AFP)

The Ajit Agarkar-led national committee is likely to select the same 15 players for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and the upcoming T20 World Cup, a BCCI source has indicated, as reported by PTI.

Selectors to pursue continuity

While the ICC is yet to officially release the full World Cup schedule, the 20-team tournament is tentatively slated to begin on February 7, leaving India with very little room to tinker. Under ICC regulations, participating teams must submit their final 15-member squads one month prior to the tournament's commencement, with a limited window for changes until a later cut-off date.

That timeline, combined with India’s crowded calendar, explains the push for continuity. The home T20Is against New Zealand, starting January 21, will be India’s last T20I series before the World Cup, effectively turning that assignment into a dress rehearsal rather than an experimental lab.

The five matches against the Black Caps are scheduled for Nagpur (Jan 21), Raipur (Jan 23), Guwahati (Jan 25), Visakhapatnam (Jan 28), and Thiruvananthapuram (Jan 31), giving the team management a compact, high-intensity block of games at home to fine-tune roles and combinations.

A BCCI quoted by PTI underlined that India have only 10 T20Is left before the World Cup and that big changes to the core group are unlikely unless injuries intervene. The idea is to give the chosen 15 an extended, settled run rather than shuffle personnel at the last moment.

In that context, the upcoming South Africa T20I series assumes importance as the final audition window for head coach Gautam Gambhir and the T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Performances there could still nudge a borderline candidate into or out of contention before the squad for the New Zealand series is locked in, but once that group is named, the expectation is that it will mirror the World Cup roster.

There is also a recent cautionary tale influencing the selectors’ thinking. During the Champions Trophy in Dubai earlier this year, Yashasvi Jaiswal was part of the original 15, only to lose his spot when the team management opted for mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy after assessing conditions during the preceding England series. Jaiswal was eventually dropped despite being in the first announced squad - a messy precedent the panel is keen not to repeat in a home World Cup year.