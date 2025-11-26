India slip below Pakistan in WTC table: What they need to do after South Africa humiliation to make the final

After another humiliating defeat against South Africa in the Guwahati Test by 408 runs, India’s World Test Championship campaign has now reached the danger zone. India team(PTI)

The thrashing that the team received in Guwahati has left Gautam Gambhir’s side at the fifth position on the 2025-27 WTC table, adrift of all the main rivals and with almost no margin for error over their last nine Tests of the cycle.

Where India stand after the 408-run defeat

Here is the updated WTC table after the Guwahati Test and the first Ashes match in Perth.

WTC 2025-27 points table.(HT)

India’s story is simple and brutal: four wins, four defeats, and one draw from nine matches, for 52 points out of a possible 108. That translates to a points percentage of 48.15, leaving them behind Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Also Read: India surrender in Guwahati as South Africa inflict worst-ever home defeat to win first series in 25 years

Australia, perfect so far, already look nailed for one of the two final spots. South Africa have just completed a rare 2-0 series win in India and sit on 75%. Sri Lanka and Pakistan, with smaller samples but better percentages, are currently ahead in the race for the second berth.

How many wins does India now need?

India still have nine Tests left in this cycle. With 52 points banked, the theoretical maximum they can reach is:

India's journey from now in the WTC 2025-27 cycle.(HT)

Recent WTC cycles suggest you usually need something in the high-50s and mid-60s to qualify for the final. That means India are effectively looking at a target of at least six or seven wins from their last nine Tests, with only limited room for draws and almost none for further series defeats.

Mathematically, they are very much alive. Practically, Guwahati has turned the campaign into a long, hard climb from mid-table - one more bad series, and even a strong finish at home may not be enough to rescue their route to the 2027 final.