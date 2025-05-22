India Test squad for England tour to be announced on May 24: Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir will name new captain in PC

The much-awaited India Test squad for the England tour is set to be announced on May 24 (Saturday), sources confirmed to Hindustan Times on Thursday. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar are likely to hold a joint press conference on Saturday afternoon to announce India's squad for the five-match Test series starting June 20. Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar(PTI)

"The squad is ready. The head coach and chief selector will announce it on Saturday," said a BCCI official.

The exact time of the press conference will be announced by BCCI soon.

The selectors face crucial decisions, none more prominent than the captaincy. With Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket and Virat Kohli's departure from the format, the leadership mantle has shifted. The spotlight firmly rests on two dynamic leaders: the elegant top-order batter Shubman Gill and the fiery pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, both vying for the coveted leadership role.

Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah in race for captaincy

Shubman Gill, having showcased maturity beyond his years with the bat, has also emerged as a potential long-term captaincy candidate. His calm demeanour and tactical nous, observed in recent domestic and in IPL for the Gujarat Titans, present a compelling case. Should he be handed the reins, it would signal a clear intent from the selectors to invest in a young leader for the future. However, his relative inexperience in Test captaincy at the international level remains a talking point.

On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah, with his astute cricketing brain and proven ability to lead from the front, offers a more immediate solution. His brief but impactful stints as stand-in captain have earned him praise, demonstrating his understanding of the game's ebb and flow. The primary concern with Bumrah's captaincy, however, revolves around managing his workload as a crucial fast bowler, especially in demanding English conditions. The selectors will weigh the balance between Gill's potential and Bumrah's experience and immediate impact.

Who will replace Virat Kohli at No.4?

Beyond the captaincy, the crucial No. 4 batting position remains a point of contention. With established names potentially shifting roles or facing stiff competition, the door might open for a few surprising inclusions. Karun Nair, a name synonymous with a triple century in Test cricket. He could find himself back in contention. His experience and ability to play long innings could be invaluable in English conditions. Another strong contender is KL Rahul, whose versatility allows him to bat anywhere in the top order. His recent Test performances, marked by a blend of aggression and resilience, make him a strong candidate to solidify the middle order.

In a strategic move aimed at optimal preparation, several fringe players and those earmarked for the Test squad are expected to travel early to England. This contingent will participate in a crucial India A series against England Lions, providing invaluable acclimatisation to the local conditions and match practice.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Harshit Rana, and Anshul Kamboj, who have a strong chance of making it to the main Test team, are all part of the India A squad.