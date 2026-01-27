India to face South Africa in T20 World Cup warm-up tie on February 4. Check full fixtures

India, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, will be playing one warm-up fixture before the T20 World Cup on February 4 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. According to ESPNcricinfo, the defending champions will take on South Africa in their only warm-up tie before the 20-team competition begins on February 7, with the tournament opener between Pakistan and the Netherlands. It is worth noting that India and South Africa faced off in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup, with Rohit Sharma's team coming out on top and breaking the ICC title jinx. India to take on South Africa in a warm-up tie (AFP)

Pakistan, who are in India's Group in the T20 World Cup, will also play one warm-up match against Ireland on February 4 in Colombo. England and Australia won't be playing any warm-up matches, but it's worth noting that both teams will have preparation under their belts, as they will be playing bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively.

Also Read: ICC keeps Bangladesh on standby as Pakistan’s T20 World Cup participation hangs by a thread Scotland, who replaced Bangladesh in the tournament at the eleventh hour, will play two warm-up matches: Afghanistan (February 2) and Namibia (February 4). Scotland entered the tournament after Bangladesh refused to travel to India, citing security concerns, and, in the end, the ICC were forced to make a harsh call.

The first warm-up fixture will be played on February 2, while the last warm-up tie will be on February 6 between India A and Namibia in Bengaluru. There will be a total of 15 warm-up matches from February 2 to 6.

Here is the full warm-up fixtures list: February 2 - Afghanistan vs Scotland - Bengaluru - 3 PM

February 2 - India A vs USA - Navi Mumbai - 5 PM

February 2 - Canada vs Italy - Chennai - 7 PM

February 3 - Sri Lanka A vs Oman - Colombo - 1 PM

February 3 - Netherlands vs Zimbabwe - Colombo - 3 PM

February 3 - Nepal vs UAE - Chennai - 5 PM

February 4 - Namibia vs Scotland - Bengaluru - 1 PM

February 4 - Afghanistan vs West Indies - Bengaluru - 3 PM

February 4 - Ireland vs Pakistan - Colombo - 5 PM

February 4 - India vs South Africa - Navi Mumbai - 7 PM

February 5 - Oman vs Zimbabwe - Colombo - 1 PM

February 5 - Canada vs Nepal - Chennai - 3 PM

February 5 - New Zealand vs USA - Navi Mumbai - 5 PM

February 6 - Italy vs UAE - Chennai - 3 PM

February 6 - India A vs Namibia - Bengaluru - 5 PM