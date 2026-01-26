ICC may recall Bangladesh if Pakistan skip World Cup

Mumbai: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that a final decision on the team’s participation in next month’s T20 World Cup has been delayed. Naqvi met Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif on Monday to take his advice on the situation, after which a call was expected to be made, but PCB boss posted on X that “the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday”. File image of Pakistan Cricket Board's Director High Performance Aqib Javed, center, attends a press conference with T20 team captain Salman Ali Agha and head coach Michael Hesson. (AP)

Pakistan is unlikely to give the entire tournament a miss, with the knowledge that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is contemplating calling back Bangladesh to replace Pakistan, should such an eventuality arise, an official aware of the matter told HT.

“If Pakistan decide to withdraw, Bangladesh would be given the opportunity to replace them in Group A and play all their matches in Sri Lanka as per BCB’s original request. This arrangement would pose limited logistical challenges,” the official said.

That way ICC cannot be portrayed as giving in to Bangladesh’s demands and therefore accepting BCB’s security concerns regarding playing in India. Rather it would be seen as a fallout of the changed scenario following Pakistan’s exit.

On January 24, ICC had replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in Group C after they refused to play their matches in India citing security issues.

After meeting the PM on Monday Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s interior minister, wrote on X: “Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister... Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision (on participation) will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.”

Not having a strong ground to withdraw, is another reason PCB is having second thoughts about. While PCB had backed Bangladesh’s demand to have their matches moved out of India, the plea voted out by the ICC Board.

Pak to boycott India match?

There are other options the PCB may contemplate: the strongest among them could be to boycott the Group A league match against India in Colombo on February 15 and agree to forfeit points, according to Pakistan media reports.

This being a marquee match may hurt the tournament’s broadcasters and sponsors. Even here, the reason that PCB offers for such a move would decide what ramifications they would face from the ICC. “It was on PCB’s demand that an understanding of the hybrid model was worked out between the Indian and Pakistani boards. By not playing, they would be violating a deal they themselves had worked for,” the official told HT.

Among other such options PCB is weighing is playing the matches wearing black armbands.

Meanwhile, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official gave his first reaction on the matter on Monday. “We wanted Bangladesh to play and we also assured full security, but since they have made this decision, it is very difficult to change the entire schedule at the last moment. This is why Scotland was brought in,” Rajiv Shukla, BCCI vice president told ANI.

“Pakistan is intervening in the matter without any reason and provoking Bangladesh. Everyone knows the brutality done by Pakistan on the Bangladeshis, and now they are trying to mislead them, which is completely wrong,” he added.