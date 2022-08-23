India to help China in developing Cricket, Chinese officials meet Cricket Association of Bengal president

While India is a powerhouse in world cricket, it's immediate neighbour China has a long way to go before becoming one of the top ten teams in the world. But as China is taking long strides in its vision to become a top cricket playing nation, it has reached out to India for support. The Chinese Consul General on Monday gave a proposal to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for supporting cricket development in China.

A three-member Chinese delegation led by Zha Liyou, Consul General, the People's Republic of China in Kolkata, met CAB president Avishek Dalmiya with a proposal to establish cricketing relations with the association. The delegation sought help to improve the game in Chongqing City in China.

Speaking on the matter Dalmiya said, “A Chinese delegation had come to CAB seeking our cooperation for the development of cricket in Chongqing City. We have assured our cooperation as we believe in the philosophy of spreading cricket globally and it is encouraging to see China taking the initiative to play the game.”

Adding further, he said “We have always assisted Bhutan cricket, Bangladesh cricket board. We have various exchange programmes with Bangladesh. They want some friendly matches and exposure for their young kids. They want their kids to come here. Their coaches can come to take training from us. China is taking it very seriously.”

He explained “Today they came, they expressed their willingness to have exchange programme we will assist them whether it is friendly matches, etc. We are always there for the growth of cricket. My father’s motto was globalisation and even when he was in the Asian cricket council, that’s when a lot of emphasis was placed on China so that they can also come up. They also appreciate the effort taken by my father.”

The proposal stated that the Cricket Association of Chongqing was eager to establish cooperation with CAB to improve the level of cricket in Chongqing. The Chinese Officials proposed to sign an MOU with CAB by which they could send players to Kolkata for training. As per the proposal, China would like to increase the scope of work with mutual visits, the introduction of coaches and friendly matches among other things.

