Indian team for Australia series: Rohit Sharma not named in squads for all formats due to injury concern, Varun Chakravarthy included for T20Is

cricket

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 21:31 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced the squads for all the three formats for India’s upcoming Test, ODI and T20I series against Australia. India will play 4 Tests, 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs against Australia in a tour that will be played in a bio-secure environment. India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has not been included in any of the squads. Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma, a regular in the Test set-up, has also not been named. BCCI’s official mail stated that the board’s medical team ‘will continue to monitor’ their progress.

Both Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma sustained injuries while playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League in the UAE.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee met via video-conference on Monday to select the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming Tour of Australia. Team India will take part in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia.

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

Four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan - will travel with the Indian contingent,” the official release stated.

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who recently picked up a 5-wicket haul in the IPL, has been rewarded for his performances with a maiden Team India call-up in the shortest format.

KL Rahul has been named both vice-captain and wicket-keeper for the T20I and ODI series. Sanju Samson was included in the T20I squad, while Rishabh Pant has been named along with Wriddhiman Saha for the Test matches.