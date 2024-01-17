India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG dead rubber on TV and online

India will play their final T20I match before the T20 World Cup today when they take on Afghanistan in the 3rd match of the series. India, having already wrapped up the series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead with wins in Mohali and Indore, would be hoping for a clean-sweep to head into the England Test series full of confidence. The contest might be a dead rubber but don't expect any seniors rested – especially Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – who would want some batting exposure if they are in India's plan for the World Cup in five months' time. India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Live Streaming: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal chats with Rahul Dravid(PTI)

Kohli looked like a million bucks during his short stay of 16 balls. Hitting five boundaries on his way to an entertaining 29, Kohli shrugged off his old template to show glimpses of a brand-new approach he might be embracing for the World Cup. On the other hand, Rohit has endured totally contrasting fortunes, getting out for back-to-back ducks. He was run out at the PCA Stadium before playing a ridiculous shot first ball at Holkar. So for him, it’s a big evening.

As for Afghanistan, they would need to play out of their skins to do the unthinkable. Yes, they are a flourishing side, a blossoming unit – one that made heads turn at the World Cup wins over South Africa and Pakistan – but they need to make further and bigger strides to get the better of a team like India, let alone at home. Enjoy the game, savour it. The final T20 dress rehearsal before the IPL 2024 is finally here.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details:

When will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match begin?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will take place on January 17.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match begin?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Toss to take place at 6:30 PM.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where can we watch the live broadcast of India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match on television in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be broadcast live on Sports18.

Where can we live stream the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be available on Jio Cinema.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran (Captain), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib