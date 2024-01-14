India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as IND seek series win
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli is set to play his first T20I game since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: All eyes were on Rohit Sharma in the last match and all eyes will be on Virat Kohli today. Although that is the case with almost all India games at most times, considering Kohli and Rohit are the two biggest names in Indian ...Read More cricket at the moment, this time it is because the former captain is returning to T20I cricket after an absence of well over a year.
November 10, 2022 was the last time Kohli played a T20I game. It was also the last time Rohit played one until India's previous game against Afghanistan at the freezing Mohali. Kohli was initially thought to return in the first game as well, but it was announced a few days before the start of this series that he would available only for the second and third games. It remains to be seen who gets the drop to fit Kohli and where the former India captain will bat. However, dropping Shubman Gill for accomadating Kohli at No.3 if Yashasvi Jaiswal is available today might just raise a few eyebrows, apart from possibly leaving the 24-year-old with a storm of emotions to deal with. Gill was pretty much the reason why Rohit scored a duck in the first game thanks to a disastrous mix-up that ran the Indian captain out. A furious Rohit made his displeasure with Gill known right there in the middle for all to see as well.
It hence seems far more likely that Tilak Varma could be given the drop, although that would also mean playing either Jaiswal or Gill, both top order batters, at No.4. Varma had made an excellent start to his T20I career last year, making 39, 51 and 49 not out against the West Indies in an away three-match series.
But since then, Varma has tapered off. The next 13 innings have produced only one more fifty, against a below par Bangladesh in the Asian Games, with three 20-plus scores and one 30-plus knock dominating the rest of the outings. Those numbers are certainly not enough for the 21-year-old to land inside the larger scheme of things, and the effort to turn him into a part-time off-spinner too seemed to be having a feeble life.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 14, 2024 04:26 PM IST
The Holkar Stadium
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: The Holkar Stadium has hosted just three T20Is in the past, two of which were won by India. They hosted two games between India and Sri Lanka in December 2017 and January 2020, both of which the hosts had won. Then they lost to South Africa by 49 runs in October 2022.Jan 14, 2024 04:13 PM IST
Afghanistan full squad
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem SafiJan 14, 2024 04:09 PM IST
India full squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh KhanJan 14, 2024 03:58 PM IST
Hello and welcome, and welcome back to Virat Kohli!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: There is no moving on yet from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma it seems for Team India. Despite the plethora of young players popping up, the selectors have decided to give the old firm a go in the final T20I series before the T20 World Cup, with the IPL to come in between though.
Does this mean that Rohit and Kohli will play the T20 World Cup? Or are the selectors just letting everyone know that the two most prolific run scorers in the format are still in consideration, despite not playing T20Is for over a year before this series, and not play any T20s since the 2023 IPL? Well, the Lord, the world and the Indian selectors worketh in strange ways so, who knows. What we do know is that Virat Kohli is set to make an appearance today and it will be interesting to see just how he fits back into this squad.Share this article
