India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as IND seek series win

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: All eyes were on Rohit Sharma in the last match and all eyes will be on Virat Kohli today. Although that is the case with almost all India games at most times, considering Kohli and Rohit are the two biggest names in Indian cricket at the moment, this time it is because the former captain is returning to T20I cricket after an absence of well over a year.

November 10, 2022 was the last time Kohli played a T20I game. It was also the last time Rohit played one until India's previous game against Afghanistan at the freezing Mohali. Kohli was initially thought to return in the first game as well, but it was announced a few days before the start of this series that he would available only for the second and third games. It remains to be seen who gets the drop to fit Kohli and where the former India captain will bat. However, dropping Shubman Gill for accomadating Kohli at No.3 if Yashasvi Jaiswal is available today might just raise a few eyebrows, apart from possibly leaving the 24-year-old with a storm of emotions to deal with. Gill was pretty much the reason why Rohit scored a duck in the first game thanks to a disastrous mix-up that ran the Indian captain out. A furious Rohit made his displeasure with Gill known right there in the middle for all to see as well.

It hence seems far more likely that Tilak Varma could be given the drop, although that would also mean playing either Jaiswal or Gill, both top order batters, at No.4. Varma had made an excellent start to his T20I career last year, making 39, 51 and 49 not out against the West Indies in an away three-match series.

But since then, Varma has tapered off. The next 13 innings have produced only one more fifty, against a below par Bangladesh in the Asian Games, with three 20-plus scores and one 30-plus knock dominating the rest of the outings. Those numbers are certainly not enough for the 21-year-old to land inside the larger scheme of things, and the effort to turn him into a part-time off-spinner too seemed to be having a feeble life.