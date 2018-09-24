India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2018: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India take on Afghanistan in their last encounter of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2018 on Tuesday. India are already through to the final of the continental event after recording two wins out of two against Pakistan and Bangladesh, while Afghanistan are out after successive losses against the same teams.

India have been dominant so far in the series, thanks to their opening batsmen and bowling attack but could provide rest to some of the regulars in what has been a gruelling schedule on the back of a tough Test tour of England. Middle order hasn’t had much of hit and they could opportunities to wield the willow.

Afghanistan have been really unlucky in the Super Four stage of the tournament, losing both matches in the very last over. They would be looking to get a win under their belt against a powerful India team before the tournament is over.

When is the Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Afghanistan?

Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Afghanistan will be played on September 25, 2018

Where will the Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Afghanistan be played?

Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Afghanistan will be played in Dubai

What time does the Asia Cup match between India and Afghanistan begin?

The match between India and Afghanistan will begin at 17:00 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018?

Asia Cup 2018 will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup match between India and Afghanistan?

Asia Cup 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 17:01 IST