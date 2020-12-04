India vs Australia 1st T20I: ‘Won’t challenge a medical expert’ - Finch on Chahal replacing Jadeja as concussion substitute

cricket

The decision to bring in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as concussion substitute for allrounder Ravindra Jadeja became a huge topic point from the first T20I between India and Australia. Jadeja was struck on the helmet by Mitchell Starc during India’s batting. The left-handed batsman, though, quickly got up and resumed batting. He later was also seen struggling with a hamstring niggle, but carried on batting and smashed an unbeaten 44 runs in 23 balls to help India to a good total of 161/7 in 20 overs.

When India came out to defend the total, Jadeja was replaced by Chahal as the concussion substitute. When the match referee David Boon told the Australian Cricket Team about the call, a visible miffed Australian coach Justin Langer was seen having a discussion with Boon at the boundary line.

Chahal weaved magic with the balls registering figures of 3/25 in his 4 overs as India beat Australia by 11 runs to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

On being asked about the chat at the boundary ropes, Finch said that the Australian team would never question a medical expert.

“They were letting us know their doctor had ruled Jadeja out with concussion and you aren’t challenging a medical expert in that regard,” Finch said.

Speaking about the mistakes made by Australian team in the match, the Aussie opener added: “We probably leaked a few too many runs at the end and then in the middle phase struggled to heat boundaries.”

“Then while chasing, we didn’t hit too many boundaries in the 6-over period,” he further said.