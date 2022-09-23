India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs AUS live on TV and online

The three match T20I series had an interesting start on Tuesday as visitors Australia defeated India by four wickets to go 1-0 up. The defending champions chased down the target of 209 as all-rounder Cameron Green played a sensational knock of 61 off just 30 balls and Matthew Wade played a crucial unbeaten knock of 45 off 21 deliveires. It was India's bowling and fielding which let the team down as half-centuries by KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya went in vain. The two sides will face off again in the second T20I on Friday in Nagpur.

Team India's inability to defend 209 raised some concerns over the side's bowling attack, as its premier bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel prove expensive and wicketless. Another setback for India in the bowling department was spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is enduring an indifferent patch since the Asia Cup 2022. Ahead of the second T20I, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to the playing XI in a relief to death overs' woes for the men in blue.

Former India captain Virat Kohli had on off day in the first T20I as he got dismissed cheaply for just two runs. He would hope to get back to scoring big for his side in the upcoming match. The biggest positives for India in the batting department were KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Rahul had hit a crucial 55 runs at the top while in the middle order Suryakumar was good as ever with 46 runs off 25 balls. Pandya's power hitting had ensured a big total for the hosts. Team India will again rely on the brilliance of these in-form batters for a positive changes in their fortunes in the second T20I.

Meanwhile captain Rohit Sharma has been getting out early in recent matches and would look to give India a good start in upcoming matches.

Here are the live streaming details:-

Where is the 2nd T20I between India vs Australia taking place?

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia is taking place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

At what time does the 2nd T20I between India vs Australia begin?

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia begins at 7:00 PM IST on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India vs Australia?

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia will be aired live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the 2nd T20I between India vs Australia online and on mobile?

The online streaming of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON