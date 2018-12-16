India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Australia battled through an onslaught from India’s fiery fast bowlers on the third day of the second Test, building an ominous 175-run lead with six wickets in hand on a menacing Perth Stadium pitch that is expected to deteriorate further.

The hosts reached stumps at 132 for four in their second innings on Sunday with Usman Khawaja 41 not out and captain Tim Paine unbeaten on eight.

Australia, desperate to level the series after narrowly losing the first Test in Adelaide, could be without the services of opener Aaron Finch, who retired hurt on the stroke of tea after being hit on his right index finger.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine exchange verbal blows as Perth Test heads for nail-biting finish

When is the fourth day of the second Test between India and Australia?

The fourth day of the second Test between India and Australia will be played on December 17, 2018.

Where is the second Test between India and Australia being played?

The second Test between India and Australia is being played at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time does the fourth day of the second Test between India and Australia begin?

The fourth day of the second Test between India and Australia will begin at 7:50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 20:40 IST