India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Bengaluru weather and pitch report - High-scoring match on the cards

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 12:05 IST

The India-Australia series lived up to the hype and after the first two encounters, the series has come down the decider in 3rd ODI at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Australia had beaten India hands down in the 1st ODI in Mumbai by 10 wickets. The Virat Kohli-led side then made a strong comeback in the 2nd ODI at Rajkot to push the series to the decider.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI, India have concerns of their own. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma – both of them were injured during the 2nd ODI at Rajkot – are racing against time to get fit for the 3rd ODI against Australia. The team management confirmed that both of them have recovered well but a final call on their availability will be take only before the toss on Sunday at Bengaluru.

In case either Dhawan or Rohit fails the fitness test then KL Rahul will come back to the opening position. There is no confirmation on Rishabh Pant’s fitness but it is likely that the stumper will get his spot back in the side for the decider.

Bengaluru pitch for the 3rd India vs Australia ODI

Bengaluru is generally a high-scoring ground and chances are the 3rd ODI between India and Australia won’t be any different. The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is likely to be a belter. If the bowlers looked upwards for help seeing the Rajkot track in the previous ODI then it is likely that their look may turn into prayers after they see the pitch in Bengaluru.

Important stats of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Highest team total: 383/6 by India against Australia in 2013

Lowest team total: 168 all out India against Pakistan in 1999

Highest individual score: 209 by Rohit Sharma against Australia in 2013

Best bowling figures: 5/31 by Yuvraj Singh against Ireland in 2011

Biggest partnership: 231 by Aaron Finch and David Warner for 1st wicket against IND in 2017

Bengaluru Weather today for India vs Australia 3rd ODI

The humidity will be around 59%. There will cloud cover but chances of rain are next to none. The temperature is likely to hover between 28 and 22 degrees so a pleasant day is on the cards both India and Australia players for the decider.

Dew factor

As per reports, the dew is likely to come into affect after 7:30 in the evening, making life difficult for the bowlers. The side batting first needs a total in excess of 340 to stretch the side batting second. The toss is going to be a key factor in the 3rd ODI as both captains would like to field first.