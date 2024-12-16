India vs Australia 3rd Test, Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain frustrate Rohit Sharma and co. on Day 4

A stop-start day’s play on moving day at the Gabba in Brisbane meant that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy’s third Test match continues to be heavily impacted by the weather conditions. Only 33 overs were bowled on day three, split fairly evenly between the end of Australia’s innings and the start of India’s, but plenty still happened as India’s top order once again floundered to end the day trailing by 294 runs with 4 wickets already down. Josh Hazlewood and Rishabh Pant walk off due to rain at the Gabba on day three of the Test.(BCCI- X)

While there was no constant shower, persistent and unpredictable rain meant that umpires had to call off play due to the weather six times throughout the day. The Gabba’s elite drainage system and the rain never really settling meant that there were constant hopes of play, but it never quite came to be. India’s innings was stunted in particular, interrupted multiple times before the umpires finally called for stumps.

Unfortunately for Australia’s hopes of getting a comfortable result at the Gabba, as they were looking set to do with 4 early Indian wickets, rain is predicted to play a part for the remainder of the two days as well. However, it may clear enough by the second half of the day for extended periods of play to be possible.

Forecast for day 4 at the Gabba

On day four of the Test match, the Woolloongabba area of Brisbane after which the cricket stadium is named is expected to see showers, particularly in the morning. According to AccuWeather, there is a rough 49% chance of precipitation between 8 and 10 AM, with the match scheduled to begin at 9:20 AM local time (4:50 IST) to make up for overs missed on days one and three.

This will rise to 55% chance of rain around 11 AM, meaning the morning session will once again be heavily impacted by the chance of showers. Overcast conditions will also be bad signs for India, with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma currently at the crease and not finding the time at the crease to get into rhythm.

The positive sign for the match is that conditions are expected to start clearing up around noon, with little rain expected through the afternoon. 49% chance of rain is expected at noon, but that falls to 20% for the rest of the way through to 6 PM, around when stumps will be called.

Luckily for the match, the rain is expected to return around 7 PM in southern Brisbane, which fans will be hoping will stay that way after a curtailed viewing experience on Monday.