India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs AUS match line online and on TV

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 25, 2024 05:03 PM IST

India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch Boxing Day Test live online and on TV.

India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to stretch their domination over Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India has remained undefeated at MCG in Tests since the 2014 series. However, the batters played a crucial role in India's previous matches at the venue, and at this point in time, they remained the weakest link on the side. The Indian batters, apart from KL Rahul, have failed to show consistency in the first three Tests. Star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma looked rusty in the last two Tests and registered low scores in the three innings.

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Live streaming and telecast details(AFP)
The visitors are expected to make some changes in their batting line-up as Rohit might return to the top spot to regain his form, which means KL Rahul will drop down to the number 3 spot or at number 5 or 6.

They might also include an extra spinner in Washington Sundar to partner with Ravindra Jadeja as Nitish Kumar Reddy might have to sit out.

Meanwhile, Australia have already declared that Sam Konstas will make his Test debut on Saturday. Konstas has created a lot of buzz in Australian domestic cricket and his Test debut at the expense of Nathan McSweeney has become quite an event.

Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match take place?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match will take place from December 26 to December 31, 2024. The first session for all days is scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match take place?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Where to watch live telecast of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match?

The live telecast of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy third fourth match will be available on Hotstar.

Follow Us On