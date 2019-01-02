India vs Australia 4th Test live streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India’s unwavering pursuit of history hit a minor glitch in 11th hour injury concerns, but Virat Kohli’s men will still walk in as overwhelming favourites against a faltering Australia in the fourth and final Test starting on Wednesday.

Australia have hosted India since 1947-48, and barring three occasions – in 1980-81, 1985-86 and 2003-04 which were drawn – they have lost the Test series on seven occasions -- 1967-68, 1977-78, 1991-92, 1999-2000, 2007-08, 2011-12, 2014-15.

When is the fourth Test between India and Australia?

The fourth Test between India and Australia will be played from January 3-7, 2019.

Where will the fourth Test between India and Australia be played?

The fourth Test between India and Australia match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney.

What time does the fourth Test between India and Australia begin?

The fourth Test between India and Australia will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia T20I series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 16:45 IST