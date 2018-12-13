India vs Australia: Australian opener Marcus Harris opens up on comparisons with past legends

Australia showed a lot of teeth and character in the first Test against India, despite having a relatively inexperienced batting line up. Opener Marcus Harris, who made his debut in the match, was one such player who showed good temperament and application against a quality Indian bowling attack.

Harris made 26 runs in both the innings of the match. While the first innings dismissal was mainly down to the guile of Ravichandran Ashwin, the youngster would be disappointed with the shot that he played in the second innings, which led to his downfall.

“I think the biggest doubt ahead of your first Test is on whether you can hang around and score a few runs. It was good spending time in the middle in both the innings although I didn’t get the scores I wanted to. I worked hard in between innings to some plans on Ashwin...took a lot of confidence from occupying the crease,” Harris said while speaking ahead of the second Test at Perth.

While it is still early days in the southpaw’s career, a lot of people have started comparing his batting style with that of former Test openers David Warner and Justin Langer but that is not bothering the youngster.

“You can call me Marcus David Langer Rogers whatever you want, I don’t really care. I have always coped a lot of JL (Justin Langer) because were from the same club and we had the same batting coach. I have never tried to bat like anyone, I have always batted like I bat. People tell me I visually look like David Warner and bat a bit like JL. I doesn’t bother me, if I can make some runs I don’t give a toss,” the confident youngster said.

With Aaron Finch not looking in the best of form and the pitch at Perth showing signs of being a fast and spicy one, Harris will have to be at his best to keep the Indian pace attack at bay.

