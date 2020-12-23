e-paper
India vs Australia: Brad Hogg suggests a major experiment with Prithvi Shaw's batting position in India playing XI for Melbourne Test

India vs Australia: Brad Hogg suggests a major experiment with Prithvi Shaw’s batting position in India playing XI for Melbourne Test

Brad Hogg has no doubts about Prithvi Shaw’s batting ability as the youngster has scored plenty of runs in the domestic circuit. Instead of playing him as an opener, the former Australia cricketer advised that Shaw can be tried in the middle order – at No 4 or 5.

cricket Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 14:55 IST
New Delhi
Australian bowler Pat Cummins reacts after dismissing Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw (L) for 4 runs on day 2 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 18, 2020.
Australian bowler Pat Cummins reacts after dismissing Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw (L) for 4 runs on day 2 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 18, 2020. (via REUTERS)
         

Prithvi Shaw is finds himself in the middle of a difficult situation after his disappointing knocks against Australia in the first Test in Adelaide. The 21-year-old returned with the scores of 0 and 4 in the day-night Test but what drew criticism was the manner in which Shaw got out in both the innings. There was a huge gap between his bat and pad allowing the in-coming delivery to rattle his stumps.

While several former cricketers and experts have suggested the sacking of Shaw from the forthcoming Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has a different opinion.

Hogg has no doubts about Prithvi Shaw’s batting ability as the youngster has scored plenty of runs in the domestic circuit. Instead of playing him as an opener, the former Australia cricketer advised that Shaw can be tried in the middle order – at No 4 or 5.

“Shaw has made a lot of runs in domestic cricket, so he has talent. I think India should look at him at 4 or 5 for the long term, where his technique will be better suited,” tweeted Hogg on Tuesday.

 

Hogg’s suggestion came amid the voices rising in favour of having Shubman Gill in place of Shaw for the second Test that begins from December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Despite struggling in both the practice matches, Shaw was trusted ahead of Gill in the pink-ball game. However, the former U-19 captain continued to fail against the moving ball. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins castled him in either innings of the first Test, exposing his poor technique against the swing.

As India look to make a comeback after the Adelaide debacle there are chances that the management brings in Gill to partner Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order. At the same time, KL Rahul may also make way into the Playing XI to fill the gap in Virat Kohli’s absence.

