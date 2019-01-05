India vs Australia: Cricket Australia asks fans to ‘respect visitors’ after Virat Kohli is booed again at SCG

Cricket Australia has urged fans to show respect to the travelling team after India skipper Virat Kohli was booed during the first day of the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Kohli was given a mixed reception when he came to bat after the fall of opener Mayank Agarwal on the opening day, with the Indians fans chanting his name and some of Australian fans booing the star batsman.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts has now come out and said that he doesn’t like seeing these things happen and also asked the fans to be more respectful towards the visitors.

I don’t like seeing that. I would urge our fans to support the game with honour. The game is bigger than all of us, we need to respect our visitors, give them the best possible experience of visiting our country, and then hopefully beat them on the field,” Roberts was quoted as saying by Foxsports.com.au.

Earlier, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting slammed sections of the SCG crowd for booing the India skipper.

“If it was booing then it’s absolutely disgraceful,” Ponting said on Channel 7.

“I said that in the Perth Test as well. Show some respect.”

Kohli has been on the receiving end of the Australian fans in the entire series and Ponting and Australian batsman Travis Head had expressed their disappointment.

