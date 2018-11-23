Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 23, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India vs Australia: Dinesh Karthik takes a catch in a beanie, becomes Twitter bunny

Ind vs Aus: As it became colder through the Australian innings, Dinesh Karthik was seen sporting a beanie while fielding in the deep to save himself from the cold.

cricket Updated: Nov 23, 2018 15:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ind v Aus,Ind vs Aus,2nd T20
India's Dinesh Karthik waits in the outfield during the Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia in Melbourne.(AP)

The second T20 international between India and Australia in Melbourne was preceded by showers and that led to some unusually cold weather. As the match started, many Indian players were seen taking the field in jumpers.

As it became colder through the Australian innings, Dinesh Karthik was seen sporting a beanie while fielding in the deep to save himself from the cold.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I

Karthik, who hails from Chennai, a place that does not experience cold weather, was visibly struggling. Even the commentators had a bit of fun while talking about Karthik’s discomfort in windy and cold conditions. That didn’t deter him from taking a well judged catch in the deep though.

Soon Karthik became the butt of several Twitter jokes as he got christened as the new ‘Beanie Boy’ of cricket.

Some went to the extent of saying that Karthik could just be the first player to take a catch in Australia while wearing a beanie.

Dinesh Karthik played a good knock in the first T20 international at Brisbane as he tried to take India home in a stiff chase but eventually ran out of steam in the last over of the innings. He is playing this series as a pure batsman as Rishabh Pant is doing the wicket-keeping duties.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 14:44 IST

tags

more from cricket