India vs Australia: Dinesh Karthik takes a catch in a beanie, becomes Twitter bunny

The second T20 international between India and Australia in Melbourne was preceded by showers and that led to some unusually cold weather. As the match started, many Indian players were seen taking the field in jumpers.

As it became colder through the Australian innings, Dinesh Karthik was seen sporting a beanie while fielding in the deep to save himself from the cold.

Karthik, who hails from Chennai, a place that does not experience cold weather, was visibly struggling. Even the commentators had a bit of fun while talking about Karthik’s discomfort in windy and cold conditions. That didn’t deter him from taking a well judged catch in the deep though.

Soon Karthik became the butt of several Twitter jokes as he got christened as the new ‘Beanie Boy’ of cricket.

Some went to the extent of saying that Karthik could just be the first player to take a catch in Australia while wearing a beanie.

Dinesh Karthik must be the first player to take a catch in an international in Australia wearing a beanie! #AUSvIND — Alister Nicholson (@AlisterNicho) November 23, 2018

Dinesh Karthik played a good knock in the first T20 international at Brisbane as he tried to take India home in a stiff chase but eventually ran out of steam in the last over of the innings. He is playing this series as a pure batsman as Rishabh Pant is doing the wicket-keeping duties.

