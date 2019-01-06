India vs Australia: Experts slam bad light farce at SCG

After rain interruption in the first session of the penultimate day of the Sydney Test between India and Australia, bad light reduced the day’s play to a mere 25.2 overs, much to the chagrin of fans and pundits alike.

India began the fourth day in a strong position and were firm favourites to tighten their grip on way to a historic win to seal the four-Test series 3-1. However, poor light has given Australia faint hop of securing a draw and keep the scoreline at 2-1.

The 16,000 spectators at the SCG had to go home disappointed. Some of the prominent pundits were also vocal in their disdain at the situation, contemplating the future of the longest format of the game if such scenarios are repeated.

Discussing the proceedings on the TV broadcast of the game, former Australia captain Michael Clarke called the whole affair a ‘disgrace’. “It’s a disgrace to our game, this is the last thing Test cricket needs. You spend millions and millions on stadium infrastructure. It’s embarrassing”, he said.

Noted commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to voice his concern.

Just 25.2 overs today. I know there is a protocol to be followed with light metres, and umpires are bound by that, but test cricket needs as much play as possible. Think you must play till as late as possible. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 6, 2019

However, umpires were following the protocol when it comes to bad light.

2.8 Suspension of play in dangerous or unreasonable circumstances

2.8.2 If at any time the umpires together agree that the conditions of ground, weather or light, or any other circumstances are dangerous or unreasonable, they shall immediately suspend play, or not allow play to start or to recommence. The decision as to whether conditions are so bad as to warrant such action is one for the umpires alone to make, following consultation with the ICC Match Referee.

2.8.6 Use of artificial lights If in the opinion of the umpires, natural light is deteriorating to an unfit level, they shall authorize the Ground Authority to use the available artificial lighting so that the match can commence or continue in acceptable conditions. 5 In the event of power failure or lights malfunction, the provisions relating to the delay or interruption of play due to bad weather or light shall apply. Home Boards may, prior to the commencement of the series, seek the approval of the ICC to amend this playing condition to provide that artificial lights will not be used at specific venues. For day/night Test matches, the latest times at which the floodlights are to be switched on each day shall be decided by the Home Board prior to the match and the ICC Match Referee shall be duly informed.

