India vs Australia: The lowest ebb

cricket

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 21:57 IST

India’s second-innings 36 in Adelaide is their lowest Test score, and the lowest total in Test cricket in the last 65 years. India lasted only 21.2 overs, which is their second shortest Test innings. Here is a list of India’s other five lowest innings.

42, vs England, Lord’s, 1974 (17.0 overs)

After the hosts scored 629 in the first innings, India were 302 all out in reply. Asked to follow on, no India batsman other than Eknath Solkar (18) reached double figures as pacers Chris Old (5/21) and Geoff Arnold (4/19) shared the spoils. B Chandrasekhar was absent hurt.

58, vs Australia, Brisbane, 1947 (21.3 overs)

The hosts declared the first innings on 382/8. In reply, the visitors lost the first two wickets for no score. Skipper Lala Amarnath’s 22 was the top score as India collapsed to 58 all out. Following on, India did a tad better, scoring 98.

58, vs England, Manchester, 1952 (21.4 overs)

Again, after the hosts declared the first innings on 347/9, only captain Vijay Hazare (16) and Vijay Manjrekar (22) could reach double figures. Fred Trueman took 8/31 as India were 58 all out. Following on, they were again bundled out for 82.

66, vs South Africa, Durban, 1996 (34.1 overs)

Venkatesh Prasad took five-wicket hauls in both innings as South Africa were all out for 235 and 259. But it was the batsmen who floundered, after being routed for 100 in the first innings. In the second, only Rahul Dravid (27*) reached double digits as India were 66 all out.

67, vs Australia, Melbourne, 1948 (24.2 overs)

The hosts declared their first innings at 575/8. In reply, Vinoo Mankad scored 111 and Vijay Hazare and Dattu Phadkar hit half-centuries, but India were all out for 331. There was no fight in the second innings as India were 67 all out with Hemu Adhikari’s 17 the best.