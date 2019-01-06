India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya shows dance moves at SCG

Hardik Pandya showed some of his dance moves during the rain-curtailed fourth day of the fourth Test match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The all-rounder didn’t make the playing eleven and was warming up in case he was needed as a substitute fielder. He broke into an impromptu jig to the chants of India’s supporters, Bharat Army, at the SCG.

Pandya last featured in an Indian Test team in the Southampton Test during last summer’s tour of England. However, an injury during the Asia Cup 2018 ruled him out of the entirety of the West Indies tour of India. He failed to make the cut in any of the four Test matches on the ongoing Australia tour.

India are in a commanding position in the fourth Test at the SCG, forcing Australia to follow-on on the fourth day before rain curtailed the day’s play. The hosts will need to play out the whole of the fifth day to save the Test match.

However, that wouldn’t stop India from registering a first ever Test series win in Australia on their 11th attempt.

Virat Kohli’s men won the first Test in Adelaide before losing the second in Perth. However, they went on to register an emphatic 146-run victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to take an unassailable 2-1 lead.

Having missed out on selection for the Test series, Pandya will be eager to impress in the one-day international series that begins on 12 January at the SCG.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 13:43 IST