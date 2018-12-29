India vs Australia: Have you ever heard of a temporary captain - Rishabh Pant fires back at Tim Paine: Watch

A day after Tim Paine directed his volleys at Rishabh Pant, the young wicket-keeper decided to give it back to the Australian skipper.

Set a target of 399, the hosts were struggling against an Indian attack which was relentless and were 5 down when captain Paine walked out to the middle. He was greeted by a rather vocal Rishabh Pant.

“Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, Mayank? Only thing Paine can do is talking, talking,” Pant was caught chirping by the stump microphone.

“We have got a special guest today. Have you ever heard the word ‘temporary captain?’ You don’t need anything to get him out,” he further added.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Australian captain too went after young Pant late in the day yesterday.

Tell you what big MS is back in the one day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes.. They need a batter. Fancy that extend your Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a water front apartment”

“Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids,” Paine said.

Australia were 5 down at the Tea break and were in a desperate need of a solid partnership between Tim Paine and Travis Head.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 10:25 IST