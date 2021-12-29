e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia - ‘He lends a lot of balance to the side’: Shastri lauds Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round contribution

India vs Australia - ‘He lends a lot of balance to the side’: Shastri lauds Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round contribution

The all-rounder stitched a century stand with skipper Rahane in the first innings and helped India take a huge lead. He scored 57 valuable runs with the bat. While he picked a solitary wicket in the first innings, it was his left-arm spin that ended the vigil of Australia opener Matthew Wade in the second innings and he picked up another one too.

cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 15:29 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
India's Ravi Jadeja (R) celebrates dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc in the Melbourne Test.
India's Ravi Jadeja (R) celebrates dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc in the Melbourne Test.(AFP)
         

India’s comprehensive eight-wicket win over Australia in Melbourne was a result of a great team effort. But there were some individuals who shone bright. Captain Ajinkya Rahane was adjudged ‘Man of the match’ for his inspirational leadership and defiant batting, which laid the foundation of the victory.

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up crucial wickets to set up the victory and the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill provided much needed support ball and bat respectively. But the one man who ticked the box in every department and whose inclusion made a huge impact on the balance of the team was Ravindra Jadeja.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India defeat Australia in Melbourne

The all-rounder stitched a century stand with skipper Rahane in the first innings and helped India take a huge lead. He scored 57 valuable runs with the bat. While he picked a solitary wicket in the first innings, it was his left-arm spin that ended the vigil of Australia opener Matthew Wade in the second innings and he picked up another one too.

Jadeja was a live wire in the field too, picking up two important catches. His all-round contribution was hailed by Indian coach Ravi Shastri.

ALSO READ: All members of India’s playing XI achieve unique first as India beat Australia by 8 wickets in Melbourne

“He is a genuine all-rounder and that’s why he bats where he is. He can bat at No.6 or even No.5, on given occasions but is a genuine all-rounder. That’s why he lends a lot of balance to the side,” Shastri said.

Jadeja who was playing his 50th Test match has more than 200 wickets to his kitty and is closing in on 2000 runs in Test cricket. His presence allowed India to not feel the pressure after Umesh Yadav was injured in the second innings.

“Also when we play overseas, there is a chance of one of the (fast) bowlers getting injured. You saw with Umesh (Yadav),” said Shastri, referring to the bowler, who is set to miss the next Test due to a calf muscle injury. “With Jadeja, you get that balance and also the fast bowlers get a respite with both Jaddu and Ash (R Ashwin) bowling,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Thousands march to Governor’s house in Patna against farm laws, lathicharged
Thousands march to Governor’s house in Patna against farm laws, lathicharged
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena puts up posters in Dombivli in support of Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena puts up posters in Dombivli in support of Sanjay Raut
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Video of teen pleading with cops to let him bury his father sparks outrage
Video of teen pleading with cops to let him bury his father sparks outrage
Experts believe Covid-19 vaccine will work on the new coronavirus variant
Experts believe Covid-19 vaccine will work on the new coronavirus variant
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In