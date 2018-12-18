India vs Australia: Hostile Australia blow India away, level series with a 146-run win

India crumbled in the face of Australia’s remarkable metamorphosis and crashed to a 146-run defeat in the second Test here Tuesday, surrendering a rare hard-earned ascendancy in a series Down Under.

The hosts levelled the four-match series 1-1 after India were bowled out for 140 runs in 56 overs in their second innings on the fifth and final day. India had won the opening game by 31 runs to go in front.

Starting from overnight 112 for five, India lost their last five wickets for 28 runs and it was all over within 65 minutes of play.

This was Australia’s first Test win since the ball-tampering scandal broke out in South Africa earlier this year.

Mitchell Starc (3-46) and Nathan Lyon (3-39) finished with three wickets apiece, while Josh Hazlewood (2-24) and Pat Cummins (2-25) took a brace each.

Hanuma Vihari (28) and Rishabh Pant (30) had continued their overnight partnership, and batted out only six overs before the first wicket fell on this day. Overall, they added 21 runs for the sixth wicket.

Vihari was the first to go, lobbing a catch off Starc to short point. Pant then tried to play a few more attacking strokes, but he didn’t comprehend the situation well and was confused whether to farm the strike at all.

In doing so, he attacked Lyon and holed out to mid on, with Peter Handscomb taking a low diving catch.

It hastened the end for India, with Umesh Yadav (2) returning a simple catch to Starc.

Ishant Sharma (0) was caught behind off Cummins, and Jasprit Bumrah (0) hit a skier for another return catch to the pacer as Australia sealed their first Test win since Durban before the ball-tampering scandal hit the headlines.

Australia had scored 326 runs in their first innings, and India replied with 283 runs, thanks to Virat Kohli’s 25th Test hundred, thus conceding a lead of 43 runs. The hosts scored 243 runs in their second innings to post a 287-run target.

India had won the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs. The third Test starts in Melbourne on December 26.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 09:45 IST