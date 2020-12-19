e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘I try to do that every time’, Hazlewood opens up on emulating legendary bowler after foiling India’s batting

India vs Australia: ‘I try to do that every time’, Hazlewood opens up on emulating legendary bowler after foiling India’s batting

Elated by the emphatic victory, Hazlewood exclaimed that he was still pinching himself on how the match ended within three days.

cricket Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:14 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood shows the ball after taking his 5th wicket on day 3 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 19, 2020.
Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood shows the ball after taking his 5th wicket on day 3 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 19, 2020.(Reuters)
         

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood had a memorable outing against India in Adelaide on Saturday. The speedster claimed a five-wicket haul on the third day of the pink Test, scripting India’s horrific batting collapse in the second innings. As a result, the Aussies registered a comprehensive 8-wicket win in the first Test and led the 4-match series 1-0.

Hazlewood (5/8) and Pat Cummins (4/21) hunted in pair. The duo turned up the heat with their lethal pace and outplayed the Indian batting order by sharing 9 wickets between them. Team India, which resumed their second innings from 9/1 in the morning session, were bundled up for 36/9 before the first break.

ALSO READ | ‘India’s most shameful performance’: Parthiv Patel says ‘there is no excuse’ for posting 36 in a Test innings

Elated by the emphatic victory, Hazlewood exclaimed that he was still pinching himself on how the match ended within three days.

“Still pinching myself. Little bit (on emulating Glenn McGrath style of bowling). I try to do that every time I bowl to be honest,” Hazlewood said in the post-match ceremony.

“We bowled a little bit fuller and straighter and there you go... all out for 36, good result. Ready to go from ball one makes a lot of difference, can go wrong if you take two three balls to warm up,” added Hazlewood.

The Australian pacer is hopeful of having some more grass on the pitch in rest of the games which will be played with the red ball.

“Hope for a bit more grass on (for the rest of the series). We have got a blueprint from this game as to how we should go about it. Red ball is another change. We ticked a lot of boxes this game.

“The difference at certain times of the day with the pink ball. Tough to bat in the night, during the day it’s kind of soft for the bowlers. but this pitch had a bit more grass than the previous series. So, we are still learning and evolving with the pink ball,” Hazlewood said.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘It was gamble which backfired,’ Allan Border says ‘experiment’ to send Matthew Wade as opener didn’t work’

India’s collapse at 36 set up an easy target of 90 runs for Australia to chase. Opener Joe Burns scored an unbeaten 51 to end the chase with 8 wickets to spare. Both teams will now head to Melbourne to play the Boxing Day Test that begins on December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
By the time Bengal goes to polls, you’ll be left alone: Shah warns Banerjee
By the time Bengal goes to polls, you’ll be left alone: Shah warns Banerjee
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval in defamation case
Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval in defamation case
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
Key Rahul Gandhi appointee Ruchi Gupta quits Congress, blames KC Venugopal for delays
Key Rahul Gandhi appointee Ruchi Gupta quits Congress, blames KC Venugopal for delays
Boeing ‘inappropriately coached’ pilots in 737 MAX testing: US Senate report
Boeing ‘inappropriately coached’ pilots in 737 MAX testing: US Senate report
‘2 days of good cricket, lost it in an hour’: Kohli after 1st Test loss
‘2 days of good cricket, lost it in an hour’: Kohli after 1st Test loss
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In